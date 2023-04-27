News & Insights

Culture

NFL-Jackson, Ravens reach 5-year deal, reported richest contract ever

Credit: REUTERS/Nathan Ray Seebeck

April 27, 2023 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - The Baltimore Ravens and 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson have agreed in principle to a five-year contract extension, the team said on Thursday, in what ESPN described as the richest contract in the history of the National Football League (NFL).

The deal, which ends a long period of speculation over the quarterback's future, is worth a reported $260 million, according to ESPN, eclipsing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' contract signed only days ago for $255 million over five years.

The Ravens did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the value of the contract.

"You know, for the last few months there's been a lot of he say, she say, a lot of nail biting, a lot of head scratching going on," Jackson said in a video posted to the Ravens' Twitter account.

"But for the next five years, it's a lot of flock going on. Let's go, baby."

The Ravens finished last year second in the AFC North behind the Cincinnati Bengals with 10 wins and seven losses, with Jackson throwing for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns across 12 games. He ran in another three scores.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CultureUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.