NFL-Hurts becomes NFL's highest paid player ever - reports

Credit: REUTERS/Bill Streicher

April 17, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by Steve Keating for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts became the highest paid player in National Football League history after the quarterback agreed a five-year $255 million contract extension, according to reports on the league's website.

The deal includes the first no trade clause in Eagles franchise history and $179 million guaranteed, including $110 million on the signing of the deal.

Hurts average salary will be $51 million a season.

Taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, Hurts quickly established himself as a dual threat quarterback able to beat teams with his arm and running the ball.

Last season Hurts threw 22 touchdowns and ran for 13 other scores, taking the Eagles to the Super Bowl where they fell 38-35 to the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts' deal is the second largest ever in total cash behind Mahomes who signed a 10-year $450 million contract extension in 2020.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing By Ken Ferris)

Reuters
