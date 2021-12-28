Culture

NFL-Hall of Fame coach, commentator Madden dies at 85-league

Contributor
Amy Tennery Reuters
Published

Famed National Football League (NFL) coach and commentator John Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 85, the NFL reported.

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Famed National Football League (NFL) coach and commentator John Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 85, the NFL reported.

Madden led the then-Oakland Raiders to their first Super Bowl victory over the Minnesota Vikings in 1977 and became a fixture as a beloved television analyst after retiring from coaching.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

Madden was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6343;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Culture Videos

Nasdaq Foundation Spotlight: Village Capital

Dec 21, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular