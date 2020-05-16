Culture

NFL-Giants' player Baker turns himself in on armed robbery charges

Contributor
Amy Tennery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

NFL player DeAndre Baker turned himself in to authorities on Saturday on charges of armed robbery, according to jail records and his attorney.

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - NFL player DeAndre Baker turned himself in to authorities on Saturday on charges of armed robbery, according to jail records and his attorney.

Baker, a New York Giants cornerback, and Seattle Seahawks player Quinton Dunbar were accused of robbing guests at gunpoint at a house party near Miami on Wednesday, according to arrest warrants issued on Thursday by police in Miramar, Florida.

Online records showed Baker, 22, was booked into the Broward County Jail on four counts of armed robbery using a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Baker's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, said in a post on Instagram that he believes the player is innocent of all charges. "We have had affidavits from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client," he wrote.

"Don't rush to judgment," he wrote in a separate post.

Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, said on Friday that five witnesses wrote statements exonerating his client and he had presented those accounts to the Broward State Attorney's Office, according to the Miami Herald.

The players, both south Florida natives, are accused of stealing more than $7,000 in cash and at least two watches valued at $18,000 and $25,000 each.

Baker, a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, recently completed his first season with the Giants.

Dunbar, 27, is also a cornerback and played his first five seasons with the Washington Redskins before being traded to the Seahawks in March.

The NFL, the Seahawks and the Giants have all issued statements saying they were aware of the matter, but had no further comment.

(Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6343;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Culture Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Culture

    Explore

    Most Popular