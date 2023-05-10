NFL-Frankfurt Stadium to host Kansas City Chiefs in maiden NFL game

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - The German city of Frankfurt will host NFL games for the first time with two fixtures scheduled for November, the National Football League announced on Wednesday.

Five international fixtures will take place over October and November with three in London.

Only one regular-season NFL game has ever been staged in Germany, last season's clash between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in Munich's Allianz Arena.

The Frankfurt Stadium will host reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 5 for their game against Miami Dolphins and a week later will welcome Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots.

"We are... pleased to confirm that the two games in Germany will be played in Frankfurt, a city steeped in NFL heritage. We look forward to staging both games at Eintracht Frankfurt's Stadium, building on the incredible atmosphere experienced at last season's game in Munich," Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International, said in a statement.

Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur, whose new stadium was specifically-designed to stage NFL games, will host the Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo bills on Oct. 8 and Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans the following weekend.

The Jaguars will kick off the international fixtures against Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 1 at Wembley Stadium.

"We are excited to bring three games to London again, a city with a huge love for the sport and a passionate fan base across the UK," O'Reilly added.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.