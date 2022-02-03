NFL-Former Washington Commanders employee accuses owner Snyder of inappropriate behavior

Feb 3 (Reuters) - A former Washington Commanders cheerleader and marketing manager on Thursday accused team owner Dan Snyder of touching her inappropriately and trying to push her toward his limousine when she was employed by the team, allegations Snyder denies.

Tiffani Johnston told a Congressional hearing that her boss had asked her to dress "cute" for a work dinner and that she was then placed next to Snyder, putting her in a compromising sexual situation.

"It was not for me to discuss business but for me to allow him, Dan Snyder, to place his hand on my thigh under the table," she said.

Johnston said she discreetly removed his hand to avoid making a scene and continued her conversation with another co-worker instead of calling out Snyder in the moment so as not to jeopardize her job.

"I also learned later that evening how to awkwardly laugh when Dan Snyder aggressively pushed me toward his limo with his hand on his lower back, encouraging me to ride with him to my car," she said.

She said the only reason Snyder stopped was because his attorney was there and intervened, telling Snyder it was a "very bad idea." She said she was able to remove herself from the situation while Snyder was distracted.

Five other women testified at the roundtable, which is part of an investigation into workplace misconduct at the team over the course of two decades.

An NFL investigation into the workplace culture at the team led to $10 million fine last year but Snyder was not forced to step down.

The NFL has declined to release the full report of its investigation, something the former employees and prominent committee members have called for.

Snyder denied the allegations in a statement after the hearing.

"While past conduct at the team was unacceptable, the allegations leveled against me personally in today's roundtable -- many of which are well over 13 years old -- are outright lies," Snyder said.

"I unequivocally deny having participated in any such conduct, at any time and with respect to any person.

"Tanya (Snyder) and I will not be distracted by those with a contrary agenda from continuing with the positive personnel and cultural changes that have been made at the team over the past 18 months, and those that we continue to make both on and off the field."

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Michael Perry)

