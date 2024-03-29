News & Insights

NFL-Former Wales rugby wing Rees-Zammit signed by Kansas City Chiefs

March 29, 2024 — 03:04 pm EDT

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - Former Wales rugby international Louis Rees-Zammit has been signed by Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL franchise said on Friday.

The 23-year-old wing announced his decision to leave rugby in January, an hour before Wales announced their Six Nations squad, to join the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP).

Rees-Zammit did enough to impress NFL scouts at the IPP earlier this month, and his workout included a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, and is targeting a hybrid role, combining the running back and wide receiver positions.

In January the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl title in a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, and Rees-Zammit will now attempt to make their final 53-man roster for next season which starts in September.

