NFL-Former NFL running back Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

Former Super Bowl-winning NFL running back Marshawn Lynch has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Las Vegas police said on Tuesday.

Officers stopped Lynch near the Las Vegas strip for suspected driver impairment, arrested him and transported him to the Las Vegas City Jail, police said in a statement on social media.

The 36-year-old Oakland native is a five-time Pro Bowl selection who played for 12 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2019.

A first round pick in 2007, Lynch played for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks at the end of the 2013 season.

