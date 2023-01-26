Culture

NFL-Former Detroit Lions linebacker Lemonier dies at 25

Credit: REUTERS/Kirby Lee

January 26, 2023 — 01:49 pm EST

Written by Aadi Nair and India for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Thursday.

Lemonier began his professional career with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. He played seven games for the Lions in the 2021 season.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier," the Lions wrote on Twitter.

"Jessie was a model team mate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Lemonier was recently traded to the Birmingham Stallions in the United States Football League after signing for the Houston Gamblers.

The Lions did not provide details on the cause of death.

Chargers defensive end Breiden Fehoko shared pictures of him and Lemonier together on Twitter, along with the caption: "We came in to the league together had to battle through everything rookie year to get where we are. You were always filled with life bro. I LOVE YOU BRO!"

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

