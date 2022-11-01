NFL-Former Chiefs assistant coach Reid sentenced to 3 years for DUI car crash - reports

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for a drunk driving crash in February that injured six people including a five-year-old girl, according to multiple media reports.

A police investigation determined that Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was driving a truck that was traveling nearly 84 miles per hour (135 kph) just before the crash near Arrowhead Stadium.

In the Feb. 4, 2021 incident, Reid's truck struck a disabled vehicle and another vehicle that was attempting to offer assistance while both vehicles were pulled over to the side of the road. It came three days before the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

A test of his blood serum after the crash showed his blood alcohol concentration to be at 0.113, according to prosecutors. The legal limit while operating a motor vehicle in Missouri is 0.08.

Ariel Young, a now six-year-old girl, suffered severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas, according to medical records.

Her mother Felicia Miller said prior to the sentencing that her daughter drags one of her feet when she walks and suffers other mental and physical challenges as a result of the crash, according to media reports.

The family opposed the plea deal that was given to Reid, who had sought probation after pleading guilty in September to driving while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury, according to reports.

Reid's attorney JR Hobbs told Kansas City news station KMBC that Reid respected the court's decision and regrets and accepts responsibility for his conduct.

Jackson County Court, the prosecutors and Reid's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.