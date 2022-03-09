NFL-Flores' lawyers say Miami requested racism lawsuit go to arbitration

By Frank Pingue

March 9 (Reuters) - Lawyers for former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said the team requested his racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and three teams be moved to private arbitration rather than heard in open court.

According to a copy of the letter sent by Flores' lawyers to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday and obtained by Reuters, the Dolphins requested last month that the lawsuit go to arbitration.

"If the NFL is truly committed to 'ending racism', as it has repeatedly claimed, the league will reject Miami's request for arbitration," attorney Douglas H. Wigdor wrote in the letter.

"Race discrimination cannot be eradicated behind closed doors and the integrity of the game depends on transparency."

Neither the NFL nor Dolphins immediately responded when asked by Reuters for a comment.

Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January and later filed the lawsuit alleging discrimination against Black candidates for top level coaching and management jobs.

Flores, who is Black, also accused Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering him $100,000 for each loss in 2019 as incentive to help the team land a higher draft pick and said his refusal to throw games ultimately cost him his job.

Miami's decision to fire Flores was one of the more surprising head coach decisions following the 2021 NFL season, given the Dolphins won eight of their final nine games after a 1-7 start.

In addition to the NFL and the Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and New York Giants were named in the lawsuit, which contended Flores' interviews for their vacant head coach positions were a sham aimed at satisfying a league rule that minority candidates must be considered for top coaching and staff jobs.

The NFL, Dolphins, Broncos and Giants have all denied Flores' accusations.

Flores has since been named senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His lawyers said in the letter that arbitration presents a barrier to justice for victims of discrimination and other misconduct.

"If the National Football League is truly committed to racial justice and equality, it will not attempt to force Mr. Flores' claims into arbitration," the letter said.

"The lack of transparency in arbitration only serves to continue the status quo—which in this case, is one that you have conceded must be fairly evaluated and potentially overhauled. That cannot happen in arbitration," the lawyers wrote.

