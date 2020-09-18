NFL-Fan at Chiefs' opener tests positive for COVID-19

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Kansas City's health department has said a fan who attended the Chiefs' NFL season-opener at Arrowhead Stadium had tested positive for COVID-19 and that 10 others had been told to quarantine due to potential exposure.

The fan had watched the game against Houston from the group's box in the lower level of the stadium and tested positive the next day.

The Chiefs allowed less than 17,000 fans inside the 75,000-seater stadium and required them to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

"By design, the stadium's COVID protocol plan limited potential exposure to a single seating zone within the stadium," the Chiefs said.

"All staff with known interactions with the positive case were required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including a mask.

"Compliance with the protocols remains a key component to making this plan effective."

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

