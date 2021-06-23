US Markets
GS

NFL exploring options for media properites, including stake sale - WSJ

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kirby Lee

The National Football League (NFL) is exploring options for its media properties including selling stakes to strategic partners, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a letter from the league to team owners.

June 23 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) is exploring options for its media properties including selling stakes to strategic partners, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a letter from the league to team owners.

The move aims to expand the reach of the NFL's television networks and digital services as league officials believe there would be greater benefits by aligning with bigger media and tech firms, the report said. (https://bit.ly/2TYAiBy)

The league has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N in the hunt for potential partnerships, according to the Journal, but will retain control of its networks.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report comes months after the NFL signed long-term deals with media behemoths Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Walt Disney Co's DIS.N ESPN, ABC Network and others.

Sports has remained one of the biggest attractions for live viewing even as U.S. audiences are cutting pay-TV subscriptions and migrating to streaming services.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS AMZN DIS

Other Topics

Culture

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular