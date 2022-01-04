NFL-Eagles quarterback Hurts calls for safety improvements after railing collapse

Adds NFL comment

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts called on the National Football League (NFL) and the Washington Football Team (WFT) to improve safety measures at FedExField, after a railing at the Landover, Maryland, stadium collapsed on Sunday.

In a video that circulated on social media, Hurts was seen walking off the field when visiting Eagles fans reaching out for a high five went tumbling to the ground after the barrier broke.

"Many individuals, including fans, media personnel, and myself, were placed in a dangerous situation when portions of the FedExField tunnel collapsed," Hurts said in an open letter.

"Although I was able to prevent the barrier from crashing onto me, that was not the same for others who could be suffering from lingering injuries."

He added: "I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future."

A WFT spokesman said team President Jason Wright responded to Hurts' letter and offered to speak with him, while a spokesman for the NFL said the league has been "reviewing the matter with the Washington Football Team to understand what occurred and to ensure it doesn’t happen again."

The Eagles overcame a sluggish start to defeat Washington 20-16 on Sunday, helping clinch their spot in the playoffs.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis)

