NFL-Dolphins QB Tagovailoa taken to hospital with head, neck injuries

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to hospital after sustaining head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL team said.

Tagovailoa, 24, was sacked by Josh Tupou in the first half and appeared to hit the back of his head on the turf. He stayed on the ground for a few minutes as trainers attended to him before he was taken off the field on a stretcher.

"Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities," the Dolphins said on Twitter.

Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion on Sunday during the Dolphins' win over Buffalo. He looked unsteady as he left the field but passed the league-mandated concussion protocol at halftime and was allowed to return to the game.

He was not placed in the concussion protocol.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

