NFL-Dolphins' QB Tagovailoa in concussion protocol

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the NFL's concussion protocol after saying he was experiencing symptoms on Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel said.

Tagovailoa missed weeks 5 and 6 with a concussion and spoke to team doctors about his symptoms the day after Sunday's 26-20 loss to Green Bay.

McDaniel said he did not know when the 24-year-old may have gotten the concussion if he indeed has one and did not know yet if he would be available for Sunday's game against New England.

"As far as the game was concerned, no one recognized anything with regard to any sort of hit," McDaniel told reporters.

"But it was something that he met with the doctors today and discussed some symptoms and then from there on, that’s between Tua and the doctors and we'll move forward as information is projected towards us."

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to replace Tagovailoa if he is unable to go on Sunday.

Tagovailoa's concussion earlier in the season prompted the NFL and its players' association to implement enhanced protocols requiring players with symptoms including abnormal balance or dysfunctional speech to sit out for the remainder of the game.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.