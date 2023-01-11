NFL-Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital nine days after cardiac arrest

Adds care details, physician quote, background

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital nine days after suffering cardiac arrest during an NFL game and will continue his rehabilitation at home, the team said on Wednesday.

Hamlin, 24, who was transferred to a Buffalo hospital on Monday after a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, went through a comprehensive medical evaluation and series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday, doctors said.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Dr. Jamie Nadler, the care team leader for Hamlin at Buffalo General Medical Center, said in a statement released by the Bills.

Hamlin collapsed during a Jan. 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals moments after making a tackle and had to have his heartbeat restored on the field while stunned players from both teams cried, prayed and hugged. The game was postponed and later canceled.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Bill Berkrot)

