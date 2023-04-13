Culture

NFL-Commanders owner to sell team for $6 bln - report

Credit: REUTERS/Geoff Burke

April 13, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

April 13 (Reuters) - Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has reached an agreement in principle to sell the National Football League (NFL) team to a group led by the co-owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, Josh Harris, according to a Sportico report on Thursday.

The report, which sourced people familiar with the matter but who were granted anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the transaction publicly, said the two sides were hoping to execute a contract in the coming days.

When asked by Reuters if they could confirm the report, the Commanders said: "We aren't in a position to comment."

Snyder bought the Washington franchise in 1999 for $800 million and his ownership of the club has come under pressure amid investigations by the NFL and Congress into the team's workplace culture and potential financial improprieties.

The Commanders said in November that Snyder would explore a potential sale of the team, one of the NFL's marquee sides, which was ranked by Forbes in 2022 as the league's sixth-most valuable franchise at $5.6 billion.

