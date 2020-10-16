NFL-Colts reopen practice facility after COVID-19 scare

Culture

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Indianapolis Colts reopened their practice facility on Friday after four positive COVID-19 tests were re-tested and came back negative, the National Football League team said.

The Colts had closed their facility earlier on Friday following the initial positives and will reopen under the NFL’s intensive protocol guidelines.

The Colts did not say whether it was players or staff who initially returned positive results.

Indianapolis is scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The shutdown followed a similar move on Thursday by the Atlanta Falcons, who closed their facility after a second positive COVID-19 test.

