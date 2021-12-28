US Markets

NFL-Colts QB Wentz added to COVID-19 list, will miss Sunday's game

Contributor
Rory Carroll Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Joe Camporeale

Indianapolis Colts have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team said on Tuesday.

The team did not say whether Wentz had tested positive for the virus or if he was a close contact with someone who had.

Wentz has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and therefore will miss Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, where a victory would secure the Colts a spot in the playoffs.

Rookie Sam Ehlinger is expected to be undercentre for the 9-6 Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Wentz is the 15th player currently on the list for the Colts, according to ESPN.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Christian Radnedge)

