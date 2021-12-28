NFL-Colts QB Wentz added to COVID-19 list

Recasts to say Wentz may be able to play on Sunday

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indianapolis have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Colts said on Tuesday, although he may still be able to play in Sunday's pivotal matchup.

The team did not say whether Wentz had tested positive for the virus or if he was a close contact with someone who had.

Wentz has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and therefore it initially appeared he would miss Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, where a victory would secure the Colts a spot in the playoffs.

But on Tuesday, the NFL and its players union agreed to shorten the time to five days from 10 for a player to return after a positive test, provided their symptoms disappear or improve, regardless of their vaccination status.

Wentz is the 15th player currently on the list for the 9-6 Colts, according to ESPN.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Christian Radnedge)

