NFL-Colts owner Irsay says removing Snyder worth 'serious consideration'

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "serious consideration" should be given to removing Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, following a meeting on Tuesday with fellow National Football League (NFL) team owners.

Irsay is the first team owner to publicly support the possible removal of Snyder, who is facing sexual misconduct allegations.

A bombshell report from ESPN last week said Snyder believed he had enough "dirt" to "blow up" some of his fellow owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, as he faces renewed calls to sell his team.

The NFL fined the Commanders $10 million last year after an independent investigation showed widespread bullying and sexual harassment of female employees at the team.

In February, the league said it would independently investigate after a former cheerleader and marketing manager for the team accused Snyder of inappropriate behavior.

Snyder has denied the allegations.

"It's a regrettable situation," Irsay told reporters. "It pains me to see it - the founders of this league taught me, 'You have to protect the game, you have to protect what we're about.' This isn't what we're about."

Team owners did not vote on the matter on Tuesday but Irsay said he believed there was enough support for Snyder's potential removal, pending the outcome of the NFL investigation.

"I'm very concerned that he needs to be removed," he said.

"It's a situation that you wish wasn't there."

