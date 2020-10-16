Culture

NFL-Colts close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests

Contributor
Steve Keating Reuters
Published

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility on Friday after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said.

The Colts did not say how many tests had been positive and added that they were in the process of confirming the results.

Indianapolis is scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Colts said in a statement that the team will work remotely while their facility remains closed.

The shutdown follows a similar move on Thursday by the Atlanta Falcons, who closed their facility after a second positive COVID-19 test.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Toby Davis)

