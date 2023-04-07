Culture

NFL-Chiefs star Kelce throws out laughble first pitch at Guardians game

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

April 07, 2023 — 07:27 pm EDT

By Rory Carroll

April 7 (Reuters) - Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce showed why he makes his money catching balls instead of throwing them after his ceremonial first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians baseball game badly missed the mark on Friday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is a native of Cleveland Heights, took his time getting ready on the mound before uncorking a pitch that bounced off the infield grass and ricocheted off the backstop and over toward photographers.

A smiling Kelce immediately ran over to check on Guardian's pitcher Shane Bieber, who was crouched behind home plate but never had a shot at catching the errant throw.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who also pitched in college and is the son of a former Major League player, responded on Twitter with a slew of laughing emojis.

"Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!!" he wrote.

Mahomes is a minority stakeholder in MLB's Kansas City Royals.

Kelce's brother Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and the pitch is sure to be a topic when they record the next episode of their podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."

The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in February's Super Bowl in the first ever meeting of brothers on opposing teams in the NFL's championship game. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Berkrot) ((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com Follow me on Twitter @rorydcarroll; 503-830-8017;)) Keywords: FOOTBALL NFL/KELCE BASEBALL (PIX)

