NFL-Chiefs QB Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP award for third time

By Rory Carroll

LAS VEGAS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl MVP award after leading the Chiefs to a thrilling 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time league MVP marched his team down the field and capped the comeback win with a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mercole Hardman.

Mahomes was quick to credit his team mates for the triumph in Las Vegas.

"What we've come through, dealt with this year, the guys never faltered," he said.

"I just got to give God the glory man, he challenged us to make us better. I'm proud of my guys man, this is awesome, it's legendary.

"It's the start of (a dynasty), we're not done. I know we're going to celebrate tonight but we got a young team, we going to keep this thing going."

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Peter Rutherford)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com Follow me on Twitter @rorydcarroll; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.