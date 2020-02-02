NFL-Chiefs QB Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP after win over 49ers

(Adds details, quotes, byline) By Amy Tennery MIAMI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl on Sunday after leading the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's championship game. The 24-year-old ran in one touchdown and passed for two more as the Chiefs rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, becoming the youngest player to win both the NFL and Super Bowl MVP awards. "You have to leave it all on the line when you’re in the Super Bowl," Mahomes said at a post-game media conference. "Just to be here it’s surreal, finding a way to win in the end." Mahomes scored the first touchdown of the game with a one-yard rush and threw for 104 yards by the end of the first half. The game was not always smooth sailing, however. Mahomes threw interceptions in back-to-back possessions in the third quarter, the first of which led to a rushing touchdown by the Niners to extend their lead going into the fourth. "They have an amazing defense. One of the best defenses I’ve went up against in my career so far," said Mahomes. "We weren’t executing at a high level." Mahomes said even when things were going wrong his team mates were backing him to bounce back. "Obviously the third quarter didn’t go the way I wanted it to," Mahomes told reporters. "But the guys believed in me (and) gave me confidence and kept fighting." The win caps a stellar year by Mahomes, who rolled into Miami with a more-than 65% completion percentage for the regular season. [nL4N2A101Z] (Reporting by Amy Tennery; additional reporting by Frank Pingue and Gene Cherry/Editing by Frank Pingue and Peter Rutherford) ((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-941-8094; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: FOOTBALL NFL SUPERBOWL/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

