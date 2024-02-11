News & Insights

NFL-Chiefs beat 49ers to repeat as Super Bowl champions

February 11, 2024 — 11:01 pm EST

LAS VEGAS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday to secure their second consecutive Super Bowl title and cement their status as the National Football League's latest dynasty.

The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls in five years and are the NFL's first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in February 2005.

After 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody had booted a field goal to open overtime Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes marched down the field and finished the game with a three-yard touchdown pass to Mercole Hardman.

The Chiefs join the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s, the Dallas Cowboys of the 1990s and New England Patriots of the 2000s and 2010s as the only NFL teams to have won three Super Bowls in a five-year span.

