NFL-Buffalo safety Hamlin leaves field in ambulance

January 02, 2023 — 09:21 pm EST

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The National Football League game between Buffalo and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended on Monday after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was given CPR and taken from the field in an ambulance after being involved in a hit.

The 24-year-old made a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and after briefly jumping to his feet, fell on his back. Medical staff quickly attended to him while players from both teams took a knee in an emotional scene.

As Hamlin was taken to the hospital players from both teams went to their dressing rooms. There was no word if the game, which the Bengals led 7-3, would be restarted.

Hamlin was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round, 212th overall, of the 2021 NFL Draft.

