NFL-Buccaneers Brown strips and stomps off field in angry mid-game exit

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown threw a tantrum in a game against the New York Jets on Sunday, ripping off his jersey and shoulder pads and storming off in one of the most bizarre scenes witnessed on an NFL field this season.

Immediately after Tampa's comeback 28-24 win at Met Life Stadium, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians dumped the 33-year-old receiver who has a long controversial history.

"He is no longer a Buc. That's the end of the story," said Arians.

With Tom Brady leading a Tampa drive in the third quarter, an agitated Brown standing on the sidelines pulled off his jersey and shoulder pads and tossed them to the ground.

He then tore took off his undershirt and gloves and threw them into the stands before marching through the end zone bare chested and waving to fans as he exited the stadium.

A report on the NFL website said that Brown was angry at being benched by Arians.

Brown's brilliance as a pass catcher has been offset by a string of incidents away from the field.

Earlier this season Brown was hit with a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols having misrepresented his vaccination status.

The seven-times Pro Bowl receiver was sentenced to two years probation in June 2020 after he pleaded no contest to charges of assault and burglary.

He was released by the New England Patriots after one game in 2019 following allegations of sexual misconduct and sending intimidating text messages. Brown settled the civil dispute in April last year. The terms were not disclosed.

New England had acquired Brown after he was released by the then-Oakland Raiders before he played in a game due to multiple controversies.

Brown spent the first nine years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before his one game with New England and the last two seasons in Tampa.

Entering Sunday's game, he had made 925 catches for 12,265 yards and 83 touchdowns.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

