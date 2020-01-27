Culture

NFL-Bryant looms over Super Bowl Opening Night

Credit: REUTERS/Kirby Lee

Kobe Bryant loomed over Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, looking down on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers from a giant screen as the NFL paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers great killed in a helicopter crash.

