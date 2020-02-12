NFL-Browns' Garrett reinstated after helmet-hit suspension

Culture

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett was reinstated to the NFL on Wednesday, three months after the league handed down a record indefinite suspension for attacking an opposing player with his own helmet during a game.

Garrett, who met with National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, will be allowed to participate in off-season workouts as a result of the ruling, the Browns said.

"He is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader," team General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.

The incident occurred during the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in November, when Garrett ripped off opposing quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit him over the head with it, amid a multi-player melee.

Garrett was immediately ejected from the game for his actions, which garnered widespread condemnation. The league handed down the indefinite suspension a day later.

The NFL previously rejected an appeal from Garrett in which he said Rudolph had used a racial slur in the incident, an allegation the Pittsburgh quarterback denied.

