NFL-Brady to join Fox Sports as lead analyst when NFL career ends

May 10 (Reuters) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead analyst when the seven-times Super Bowl champion's glittering National Football League career ends, the network said on Tuesday.

The long-term agreement has Brady calling games with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and serving as an ambassador for the network, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives, the network said in a tweet.

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said.

Brady ended a brief retirement in March when he said he would return to the Bucs for a 23rd NFL season 40 days after calling time on an age-defying career during which he established himself as arguably the greatest player in the sport's history.

The 44-year-old Brady said in a Tweet he was "excited" about joining Fox but that there was "a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers".

