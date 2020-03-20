NFL-Brady seeks more Super Bowl plunder with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Steve Keating

March 20 (Reuters) - Six-times Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, transforming the team into a championship contender.

The face of the New England Patriots for two decades, Brady will have a new home after agreeing a one-year deal worth $30 million according to a report on NFL.com.

"Excited humble and hungry," Brady said on an Instagram post with a picture of him signing what appeared to be a contract. "If there is one thing I have learned about football, it's nobody cares what you did last year or the year before you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day.

"I'm starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity do what I love to do."

Florida may be the retirement capital of the United States but Brady, who has said he intends to play until he is 45, still has work to do.

No other NFL player has switched teams after 20 years with one employer and now Brady will try to become only the second quarterback to win Super Bowls with two different teams.

Tampa is hosting the Super Bowl next February and it is clear that in choosing the Buccaneers, Brady believes that team provides him the best opportunity to add to his trophy case, which also includes four Super Bowl most valuable player awards.

On Feb. 3 the day after this year's Super Bowl, the Buccaneers were installed as 66-1 odds to hoist the Lombardi trophy next season. Those odds dropped as low as 12-1 as news spread of Brady's impending signing with Tampa, according to sportsbetting.ag.

The Buccaneers have not made the NFL postseason since 2007. In 20 years with the Patriots, Brady led the team to six Super Bowl championships in nine appearances, along with a record 30 playoff wins.

Brady, who turns 43 in August, joins a Tampa Bay squad that looks poised for great things. Last season the team's offense ranked third in scoring under quarterback Jameis Winston, the number one overall pick in the 2015 draft, who had a strong arm but threw a league high 30 interceptions.

It has been years since Brady has been surrounded by as many explosive athletes as he will have at his disposal in Tampa. His weapons will include 1,000-yard receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and pass-catching tight ends in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

A certain first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible, Brady was a lightly regarded prospect coming out of college, the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

At the start of the 2001 campaign Brady took over the starting role in the second game of the season after veteran quarterback Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury. Brady went on to put together one of the greatest careers in NFL history.

