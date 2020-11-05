NFL-Bears, Texans close facilities after positive COVID-19 tests

Recasts with Bears closing facility

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans have closed their facilities after players tested positive for COVID-19, the two National Football League teams said on Thursday.

Chicago, already in the NFL's "intensive protocol" after offensive lineman Jason Spriggs tested positive earlier in the week, said they were notified on Thursday morning of another positive test involving a player.

"As a result, the club has decided to pause all in-person football activities and close Halas Hall," the Bears, who are scheduled to play at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, said in a statement.

"Today's practice has been canceled and all meetings will be conducted virtually. The player who tested positive and all close contacts have been contacted and have already begun self-isolation."

The Bears also said it is unclear how the latest positive test may affect their Week 9 game.

COVID-19 outbreaks have impacted several clubs across the 32-team NFL and forced the league to reschedule a handful of games.

The Texans, who are due to play at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, said they were informed of the positive test on Wednesday evening and that the unnamed individual immediately self-isolated.

"In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually today," the Texans said in a statement.

"The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun. We will follow the NFL's intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team's operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, Editing by Toby Davis and Ed Osmond)

