Culture

NFL-49ers to play home games in Arizona due to COVID-19 restrictions

Contributor
Frank Pingue Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kyle Terada

The San Francisco 49ers will play their home games in Arizona in each of the next two weeks since Santa Clara County imposed new COVID-19 restrictions that ban all contact sports, the NFL club said on Monday.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The San Francisco 49ers will play their home games in Arizona in each of the next two weeks since Santa Clara County imposed new COVID-19 restrictions that ban all contact sports, the NFL club said on Monday.

The 49ers, whose home stadium is based in Santa Clara County, will now play their Dec. 7 game against the Buffalo Bills and Dec. 13 game versus the Washington Football Team at the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

"The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and league officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games," the 49ers said in a statement.

"Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time."

Following the Washington game, the 49ers will go on the road for matches against the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona before a scheduled Jan. 3 home fixture against the Seattle Seahawks.

Santa Clara County issued the new directives on the weekend in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The rule came into effect on Monday and will last for three weeks.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Ediiting by Christian Radnedge)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-941-8094; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Culture Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Culture

    Explore

    Most Popular