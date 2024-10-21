News & Insights

NFI Group Secures Major Hydrogen Bus Contract

October 21, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) has released an update.

NFI Group Inc.’s subsidiary, New Flyer, has secured its largest hydrogen fuel cell-electric bus contract to date, with an order for 108 buses from California’s SamTrans. This significant order supports SamTrans’ transition to a zero-emission fleet, aided by federal and state funding, and aims to help meet ambitious sustainability targets.

