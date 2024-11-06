News & Insights

NFI Group Reports Strong Backlog and Improved Margins

November 06, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) has released an update.

NFI Group Inc. has reported a record $12 billion backlog for the third quarter of 2024, with significant improvements in gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year. Despite a net loss of $15 million, the company delivered nearly 1,000 units, with a substantial portion being zero-emission buses. The aftermarket segment showed strong performance with $153 million in revenue.

