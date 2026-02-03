NFI Group (NFYEF) Price Target Increased by 14.25% to 17.16

The average one-year price target for NFI Group (OTCPK:NFYEF) has been revised to $17.16 / share. This is an increase of 14.25% from the prior estimate of $15.02 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.52 to a high of $20.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.30% from the latest reported closing price of $12.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in NFI Group. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFYEF is 0.17%, an increase of 16.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.22% to 5,222K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 2,382K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106K shares , representing a decrease of 30.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFYEF by 16.00% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,347K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFYEF by 44.93% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 259K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 128K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 121K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

