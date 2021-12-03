NFH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of New Frontier Health Corp (Symbol: NFH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.18, changing hands as high as $11.38 per share. New Frontier Health Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFH's low point in its 52 week range is $7.93 per share, with $11.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.31.

