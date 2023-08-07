News & Insights

NFGC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

August 07, 2023 — 11:24 am EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of New Found Gold Corp (Symbol: NFGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.29, changing hands as low as $4.20 per share. New Found Gold Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFGC's low point in its 52 week range is $2.9201 per share, with $5.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.25.

