NFG Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

March 13, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.8% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, National Fuel Gas Co. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.33% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $68,583,846 worth of NFG shares.

National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by National Fuel Gas Co. is $1.98/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/27/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for NFG, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

NFG operates in the Gas Utilities sector, among companies like Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO), and NiSource Inc. (NI).

