NFG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.88, changing hands as low as $41.33 per share. National Fuel Gas Co. shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFG's low point in its 52 week range is $31.58 per share, with $46.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.70.

