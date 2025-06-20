$NFE stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NFE stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $32,584,160 of trading volume.

$NFE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NFE:

$NFE insiders have traded $NFE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WESLEY R EDENS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,661,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER S. GUINTA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $42,850

$NFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $NFE stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NFE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NFE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$NFE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Gregory Lewis from BTIG set a target price of $8.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $8.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $19.0 on 03/04/2025

