$NFE stock is up 36% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NFE stock has now risen 36% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $66,678,574 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NFE:
$NFE Insider Trading Activity
$NFE insiders have traded $NFE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WESLEY R EDENS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,661,000 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTOPHER S. GUINTA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $42,850
$NFE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $NFE stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 9,338,675 shares (+62.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,604,389
- PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,646,696 shares (+154.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,994,043
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,560,242 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,275,611
- M&G PLC removed 2,523,341 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,152,915
- PATIENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,482,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,632,068
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,311,793 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,210,999
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 2,077,143 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,261,058
$NFE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 05/27/2025
- Gregory Lewis from BTIG set a target price of $8.0 on 05/15/2025
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $8.0 on 03/12/2025
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $19.0 on 03/04/2025
