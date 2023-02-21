NFBK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (Symbol: NFBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.56, changing hands as low as $14.48 per share. Northfield Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFBK's low point in its 52 week range is $11.87 per share, with $16.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.66.

