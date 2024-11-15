Nexxen reports Q3 EPS 14c vs. 9c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $90.2M vs $80.1M last year. “Nexxen (NEXN) continues to execute on its strategy as our platform’s powerful and fully integrated data, CTV and video capabilities offer much-needed AdTech solutions for advertisers and digital publishers. Over the last several quarters we’ve clarified our value proposition while improving our sales efforts and operational efficiency, which together drove record Q3 results,” said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Nexxen. “Major players in the industry are increasingly partnering with Nexxen for a combination of its robust technology and data capabilities, flexible unified platform approach and ability to maximize efficiency and returns across the AdTech and data supply chain. Looking ahead, we strongly believe our full stack platform and robust access to data gives Nexxen an AI edge, and that our Generative AI initiative will contribute to Nexxen’s growth, as well as its platform differentiation and appeal in 2025 by further enhancing usability and outcomes for our customers.”

