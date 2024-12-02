Nexxen International Ltd Updates Voting Shares Count

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (GB:NEXN) has released an update.
Nexxen International Ltd, a company known for its advanced TV and data-driven solutions, announces a total of 132,936,250 shares with voting rights as of December 2, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their interests in the company’s share capital, as per the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Nexxen, traded on both the London Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, continues to empower global advertisers and broadcasters through its innovative technology platforms.
