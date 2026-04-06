Is Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR is one of 234 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEXN's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, NEXN has gained about 1.1% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -12.2%. As we can see, Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sims Metal Management Ltd. (SMSMY). The stock has returned 2.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Sims Metal Management Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 67.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Advertising and Marketing industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.7% so far this year, so NEXN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sims Metal Management Ltd. falls under the Waste Removal Services industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #155. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.5%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Sims Metal Management Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (SMSMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.