Is Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR is one of 238 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEXN's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, NEXN has gained about 4.1% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -12.2%. This shows that Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (SMSMY) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.9%.

In Sims Metal Management Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 34.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Advertising and Marketing industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.6% so far this year, meaning that NEXN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sims Metal Management Ltd., however, belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #147. The industry has moved -0.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Sims Metal Management Ltd.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.