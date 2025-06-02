Nexxen International Ltd. Repurchases 1.26 Million Shares in May 2025 at Average Price of $11.30

Nexxen International Ltd. repurchased 1.26 million shares in May 2025, totaling approximately $24.8 million remaining in the program.

Nexxen International Ltd. announced that it repurchased 1,260,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of $11.30 during May 2025, leaving approximately $24.8 million remaining in its share repurchase program. As of May 31, 2025, the company had 59,483,096 Ordinary Shares outstanding. Nexxen, a global advertising technology platform specializing in data and advanced TV, aims to empower advertisers, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters through its flexible technology stack, which includes both demand-side and supply-side platforms. The company is headquartered in Israel, with offices worldwide, and is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NEXN. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's plans and performance but notes that these are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Nexxen repurchased 1,260,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of $11.30, indicating the company's strategy to return value to shareholders.

The share repurchase program reflects Nexxen's confidence in its financial performance, with approximately $24.8 million remaining under its current authorization.

Nexxen’s ongoing investment in its stock may positively impact market perception and the company's overall share value.

Potential Negatives

The company is spending a significant amount on share repurchases, which might indicate a lack of profitable investment opportunities for growth.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which come with inherent risks and uncertainties that may affect future performance.

The emphasis on share repurchase might raise concerns among investors about the company's overall financial health and long-term strategic vision.

FAQ

What recent share repurchase activity did Nexxen conduct?

Nexxen repurchased 1,260,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of $11.30 in May 2025.

How many Ordinary Shares does Nexxen have outstanding?

As of May 31, 2025, Nexxen had 59,483,096 Ordinary Shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares.

What is Nexxen's remaining share repurchase program authorization?

Nexxen has approximately $24.8 million remaining under its current share repurchase program authorization.

What does Nexxen specialize in?

Nexxen specializes in flexible advertising technology with expertise in data and advanced TV solutions.

Where is Nexxen headquartered?

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

$NEXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $NEXN stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NEXN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEXN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Jefferies issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$NEXN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEXN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NEXN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Condon from JMP Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.0 on 03/26/2025

NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced that during May 2025 the Company repurchased 1,260,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of $11.30.





As of May 31, 2025, Nexxen had 59,483,096 Ordinary Shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) and approximately $24.8 million remaining under its current share repurchase program authorization.









About Nexxen









Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.





Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit



www.nexxen.com



.







For further information please contact:









Nexxen International Ltd.







Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations







ir@nexxen.com







Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications







csmith@nexxen.com











Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s capital allocation plans generally and with respect to its ongoing and future share repurchase programs, as well as any other statements related to Nexxen’s future financial results and operating performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (



www.sec.gov



) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.





Nexxen, and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.



